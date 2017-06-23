Chris Brown has revealed how he and Rihanna first confessed their love for each other in his new documentary titled Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life.

Initially, Breezy and RiRi were just friends, but became a couple after hitting it off and exchanging each other's information. The former couple first met at a concert for radio station Z100 in New York.

"We just became friends and kicking more," Chris said in the documentary, according to HollywoodLife. "And kicking, nothing too serious but we just had a good understanding of each other."

The With You singer described the moment they expressed their love for each other when talking about the months prior to their first duet at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"I remember staying over her house and I was just like, 'Man, what are we doing?' She was like, 'What do you mean? And I was like, 'I am always over here and we like each other obviously, let's just do it...Let's just be boyfriend and girlfriend...'"

The 28-year-old rapper said the songstress was initially shocked when he asked her to be his girlfriend.

"And she was like, 'You ain't serious! I don't think you want to do that...You ain't ready...'And I was like, 'I am, I am ready for real...I think I love you!' 'She was looking at me like, 'What?' Did I say the word?" he said. He added that at the time they didn't feel the need to open up about their romance.

Their relationship did not, however, last. The 2009 beating incident saw Brown hand himself over to the LAPD for questioning on felony charges.

"Rihanna is pretty pissed Chris, 28, is bringing up their old drama again," a source previously told the gossip site. "She never wants to be put in that position again, and she still carries pretty deep scars, as much as she tries to act otherwise."