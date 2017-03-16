Many Avengers fans loved the idea of a Captain America and Black Widow romance in the Avengers series, but it never turned fruitful as Bruce Banner stole her heart and Steve Rogers remained just a friend with her. Their on-screen friendship continued in real life as Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have been close friends for 10 years now.

But now unconfirmed reports claim that they are dating after being separated from their partners. The Avenger stars were spotted sitting next to each other at the Oscar 2017. "Scarlett and Chris both asked to be seated next to each other at the ceremony. It sure looked like something was going on — he was whispering in her ear, she kept blushing. Timing is everything," a source told Star magazine.

Their chemistry between them during the ceremony reportedly made "a lot of people suspect they might become an item." Johansson, 32, announced her divorce from French journalist husband Romain Dauriac on 7 March. But a Hollywood Life source claims that the Ghost In A Cell actress wants to move on from her split. "Scarlett is not going to wait for potential love to happen. If she happens to want to date someone, she will," said the source.

Meanwhile, Evans has also broken up with his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate and in a recent interview with Esquire, he stressed the importance of dating a woman from the entertainment industry.

He said: "There's a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who's not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around. Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won't see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test."

Johansson is currently preparing for the custody battle of her two-year-old daughter Rose post her separation from Dauriac. Evans, on the other hand don't want to talk about his dating life post his split from Slate saying he is "steering clear of those questions."