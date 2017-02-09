Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have reportedly called it quits after dating for nearly a year. The split was "completely amicable" as the couple decided their "conflicting schedules" were getting in the way of their love life.

According to Us Weekly, the former couple ended their romance in the last two or three weeks, Despite the split, they still are close friends.

"It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends," a source said.

The Avengers actor and Obvious Child actress came to know each other on the set of their upcoming drama Gifted in May 2016.

Earlier in April 2016, the Parks and Recreation actress had revealed her first impression of Evans while working together on the movie.

"I didn't know what to expect when I met Chris," she said when she appeared on Anna Faris' "Unqualified" podcast. "I was a little scared because I kind of felt like, well, I don't know him. He's a giant man with huge muscles and he's Captain America. How could we ever connect? [But the] first night that we hung out, I was like, Wow, I could hang out with Chris for, like, 90 hours."

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate went public with their romance in June as they debuted as a couple at the premiere of The Secret Life of Pets in New York City

"I haven't really had a large premiere before, so it's nice to have someone who knows how it goes," she told Entertainment Tonight after walking the carpet with Evans. "It's kind of like I got my dream 7th grade boyfriend. We didn't know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other. We've been friends for a while."

The split may come as a surprise to fans of the former couple as the 34-year-old Slate in January had gushed over Evans when she appeared at the Sundance Film Festival.

"He's such an amazing guy really in every way," she had said.

Evans and Slate started dating after the latter's split from her husband of three years, Dean Fleischer-Camp.