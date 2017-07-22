Chris Froome is now guaranteed to win his fourth Tour de France title and third in a row after securing a third place finish in the penultimate stage of the race in Marseille.

Bora Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar finished in first place after Saturday's (22 July) race, just one second ahead of Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski with teammate Froome coming in five seconds after him. Froome now heads into the final day having increased his overall lead over former team-mate Rigoberto Uran to 54 seconds.

Tour de France tradition conventionally sees the holder of the yellow jersey ride through the French capital on the final day unchallenged. Last year, he became the first man to win back-to-back titles since Miguel Indurain in 1995 and will again match the Spaniard's haul of three consecutive triumphs when he rides down the Champs Elysees on Sunday (23 July).

"It just was just an amazing feeling to finish in this atmosphere in this stadium," Froome told ITV4.

"Three weeks of racing are almost at an end - we've still got to get to Paris but this is an amazing feeling. It was tough - there were a thousand what ifs and things that could go wrong so it was not an easy one coming into today with it being so close. But it feels incredible to finish this one off."

While Froome is now champion-elect, there will still be a fight on for the other podium spots on Sunday. Romain Bardet began Saturday's time trial trailing Froome by 23 seconds but now clings to third place in the overall classification by just one second after trailing off badly in Marseille. Team Sky's Lanka Mikel could yet join his teammate Froome on the podium if he manages to close that gap tomorrow.