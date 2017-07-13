IBTimes UK presents dramatic black-and-white photos of the action and the spectators along the route of the 2017 Tour de France, the world's biggest cycling event. The 104th Tour de France began on Saturday 1 July with a 14-kilometre (8.7-mile) individual time trial up and down the banks of the Rhine River in Duesseldorf, and will conclude with the Champs-Élysées stage in Paris on 23 July 2017. 1 July 2017: Switzerland's Stefan Kung competes during a 14km individual time trial in and around Dusseldorf, the first stage of the 2017 Tour de France Lionel Bonaventure/AFP 1 July 2017: Katusha-Alpecin rider Tony Martin of Germany reacts after crossing the finish line during stage 1 in Dusseldorf Christian Hartmann/Reuters 2 July 2017: Fans watch the action during the 203.5km second stage between Dusseldorf and Liege Philippe Lopez/AFP 3 July 2017: A stunt biker performs prior to the start of the 212.5km third stage between Verviers and Longwy Philippe Lopez/AFP 4 July 2017: The pack rides past vineyards during the 207.5km fourth stage between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel Lionel Bonaventure/AFP 4 July 2017: France's Arnaud Demare celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 207.5km fourth stage between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel Jeff Pachoud/AFP 5 July 2017: The peloton in action during the 160.5-km stage 5 from Vittel to La Planche des Belles Filles Benoit Tessier/Reuters 5 July 2017: Great Britain's Luke Rowe, Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski, Great Britain's Christopher Froome, Great Britain's Geraint Thomas and Colombia's Sergio Henao are reflected on a lake as they ride during the 160.5km fifth stage between Vittel and La Planche des Belles Filles Philippe Lopez/AFP 5 July 2017: Shadows of cyclists are pictured during the 160.5km fifth stage between Vittel and La Planche des Belles Filles Lionel Bonaventure/AFP 5 July 2017: Great Britain's Geraint Thomas rides with his teammates during the 160.5km fifth stage between Vittel and La Planche des Belles Filles Lionel Bonaventure/AFP 6 July 2017: Chris Froome of Great Britain and Team Sky prepares to start stage six from Troyes to to Vesoul Chris Graythen/Getty Images 6 July 2017: A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes during the 216km stage 6 from Vesoul to Troyes Christian Hartmann/Reuters 6 July 2017: The peloton passes through the French countryside on stage six, a 216km road stage from Troyes to to Vesoul Bryn Lennon/Getty Images 7 July 2017: Didi Senft, known as El Diablo, jumps as the pack rides during the 213.5km seventh stage between Troyes and Nuits-Saint-Georges Philippe Lopez/AFP 7 July 2017: BMC Racing rider Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium sprays water on his head during the 213.5km Stage 7 from Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges Benoit Tessier/Reuters 7 July 2017: Supporters sitting under a parasol look at the breakaway riding during the 213.5km seventh stage between Troyes and Nuits-Saint-Georges Lionel Bonaventure/AFP 7 July 2017: Bahrain-Merida rider Yukiya Arashiro of Japan in action during the 213.5km Stage 7 from Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges Benoit Tessier/Reuters 7 July 2017:Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany reacts with Quick-Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium during the 213.5km stage 7 from Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges Benoit Tessier/Reuters 7 July 2017: Marcel Kittel of Germany, riding for Quick-Step Floors, celebrates winning stage seven, a 213.5km stage from Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges Chris Graythen/Getty Images 8 July 2017: Supporters cheer as the pack rides during the 187.5km eighth stage between Dole and Station des Rousses Lionel Bonaventure/AFP 8 July 2017: Italy's Alessandro De Marchi, Australia's Richie Porte and Switzerland's Stefan Kung ride during the 187.5km eighth stage between Dole and Station des Rousses Philippe Lopez/AFP 8 July 2017: Slovenia's Grega Bole's tattoos are pictured as he rides during the 187.5km eighth stage between Dole and Station des Rousses Lionel Bonaventure/AFP 8 July 2017: The pack crosses rail tracks during the 187.5km eighth stage between Dole and Station des Rousses Lionel Bonaventure/AFP 8 July 2017: Direct Energie rider Lilian Calmejane of France reacts after winning the 187.5km eighth stage from Dole to Station des Rousses Christian Hartmann/Reuters 8 July 2017: Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain after the 187.5km eighth stage from Dole to Station des Rousses Benoit Tessier/Reuters 8 July 2017: Hostesses wearing polka dot dresses are pictured near the finish line of the 187.5 km eighth stage in Station des Rousses Jeff Pachoud/AFP 9 July 2017: Lilian Calmejane of France riding for Direct Energie wears the king of the mountains polka dot jersey at the start of stage nine, from Nantua to Chambéry Chris Graythen/Getty Images 9 July 2017: Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action during the 1815km ninth stage from Nantua to Chambéry Benoit Tessier/Reuters 9 July 2017: Christopher Froome of Great Britain riding for Team Sky in the leader's jersey rides in the peloton during stage 9 of the 2017 Le Tour de France, a 181.5km stage from Nantua to Chambéry Chris Graythen/Getty Images 9 July 2017: The pack in action during the 181.5km ninth stage from Nantua to Chambery Benoit Tessier/Reuters 9 July 2017: Movistar rider Jesus Herrada of Spain receives help after his crash during the 181.5km ninth stage from Nantua to Chambéry Benoit Tessier/Reuters 9 July 2017: Tony Gallopin of France riding for Lotto Soudal ridees in the breakaway during stage nine, from Nantua to Chambéry Chris Graythen/Getty Images 9 July 2017: Australia's Richie Porte receives medical assistance after falling during the 181.5km ninth stage between Nantua and Chambéry Philippe Lopez/AFP 9 July 2017: Overall leader Great Britain's Christopher Froome rides through a tunnel behind his teammates during the 181.5km ninth stage between Nantua and Chambéry Lionel Bonaventure/AFP 11 July 2017: Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides through a field of sunflowers during the 178km tenth stage from Perigueux to Bergerac Christian Hartmann/Reuters 12 July 2017: The pack is seen through a forest during the 203.5km eleventh stage between Eymet and Pau Jeff Pachoud/AFP 12 July 2017: Great Britain's Christopher Froome, New Zealand's Jack Bauer and Germany's Marcel Kittel ride during the 203,5km eleventh stage between Eymet and Pau Jeff Pachoud/AFP 12 July 2017: Great Britain's Christopher Froome rides during the 203.5km eleventh stage between Eymet and Pau Philippe Lopez/AFP 12 July 2017: Fans waving Union flags watch the action during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau Chris Graythen/Getty Images 12 July 2017: Astana rider Dario Cataldo of Italy reacts after his crash during the 203.5 km eleventh stage from Eymet to Pau Benoit Tessier/Reuters 12 July 2017: Fans watch during stage 11 of the 2017 Le Tour de France, a 203.5km stage from Eymet to Pau Chris Graythen/Getty Images 12 July 2017: The peloton rides past sunflowers during stage 11 of the 2017 Le Tour de France, a 203.5km stage from Eymet to Pau Chris Graythen/Getty Images 12 July 2017: Spain's Alberto Contador and his teammate Austria's Michael Gogl are pictured after falling during the 203.5km eleventh stage between Eymet and Pau Jeff Pachoud/AFP 13 July 2017: France's Warren Barguil, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, Japan's Yukiya Arashiro, Belgium's Jan Bakelants, Kazakhstan's Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and France's Angelo Tulik ride during the 214.5km twelfth stage between Pau and Peyragudes Jeff Pachoud/AFP 13 July 2017: Christopher Froome of Great Britain, riding for Team Sky, speaks to Mikel Landa of Spain riding for Team Sky during stage 12, a 214.5km stage from Pau to Peyragudes Chris Graythen/Getty Images