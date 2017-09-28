Love Island
Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood from Love IslandITV2

Love Island's Chris Hughes has sparked an online feud with Katie Price after posting "flirty" messages she allegedly sent him on Instagram and WhatsApp.

Hughes, 24, has received a mixed response from fans for sharing the private messages from the Loose Women panellist.

It all began when Price, 39, tweeted a headline regarding Hughes ignoring her texts, telling her followers: "Met @chrishughes_22 once on Loose Women and with @oliviajade_att at the football. Sorry to disappoint you all no flirty texts got sent!"

Hughes, who has been in a relationship with fellow islander Olivia Attwood since the series ended earlier this summer, shared screenshots of messages from Price on Instagram and then on Whatsapp after getting his number from a "mutual friend". He has not replied to any of the messages.

He tweeted alongside the pictures: "Okay sweetheart. Being pied shouldn't make you bitter."

Hughes later told his 416K followers: "A message from another female who went out her way to get my number from someone, then messaging me, is flirty. My girls @oliviajade_att".

Price ignored the screenshots and tweeted: "Can't wait to watch doctor foster woo ! Just like in life I have a lot on people like people hiding replys to texts! pics, vids! I'm loyal".

She later addressed the feud at her Audience With Katie Price tour, making a dig at the rising TV star by saying: "Some celebrities should be careful with what they say and not out people.

"It will come back and bite them on the bum. Do you know what I mean?"

Hughes received a mixed response for sharing Price's messages, and while many applauded him with hilarious memes, one person said: "I'm not being funny but sharing those texts is abit below the belt Chris! They were private! Just do the respectable thing and stay quiet! "

Another said: "If you didn't like katie messaging you then why did you not block her I don't find her messages flirty !!"

While someone else argued: "He has a woman already so why is she even texting him? Would u allow your other half to have messages sent to u at 4 am from another woman?"