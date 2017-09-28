Legendary auction house, Christie's has unveiled the latest awe-inspiring jewel set to go under the hammer after touring London, Hong Kong, Dubai and New York. The 163.41 carat, flawless D-colour emerald-cut diamond will be the largest to go on auction when it opens to bidding on 14 November in Geneva, Switzerland.

Discovered in Angola on 4 February 2016, the rough diamond was 404.20 carat, making it the 27th rough white diamond ever mined - and the largest ever from Angola, according to Christie's.

For the diamond enthusiasts among us, it's a Type IIA - "a variety highly valued for its transparency and colour", Christie's website stated. After testing the diamond, researchers at the Gemological Institute of America wrote: "The extreme rarity of a diamond of this quality cannot be overstated."

After the gemological work, the rough diamond was sent off to New York's diamond district where a team of 10 specialists who had never worked with a diamond so large transformed it into the gem ready for auction.

At the end of June 2016, it was the turn of 80-year-old Ben Green, a diamond cutter since 1964, to split, angle and cut the jewel over six meticulous months - from there it was transferred to jewellery makers de GRISOGONO.

Founder Fawaz Gruosi described the difficulty of working out what to do with such an incredible stone: "I never thought I would work with a 163.41 carat diamond of this quality," Gruosi said, according to christies.com. "I have never had a problem finding creative ideas, but this time there was the immense pressure of "dressing" such an amazing diamond. I couldn't do something very simple or that has already been seen. I needed a design that is outside-the-box."

The resulting necklace is an asymmetric design featuring 18 other emerald cut diamonds on one side with the 163.41 carat diamond as a central masterpiece which can be detached and added to other pieces.

Christie's International Head of Jewellery Rahul Kadakia said: "Over our 251-year history, Christie's has had the privilege of handling the world's rarest and most historic diamonds. This sensational gem propels de GRISOGONO into a class of its own."

In May 2017, a pair of diamond earings, one blue and one pink, were sold at Sotheby's in Geneva for an eye-watering $57.4m (£44.40m).