US President Donald Trump seemed to be deleting several tweets enthusiastically supporting Senator Luther Strange in Alabama's Senate GOP primary runoff after he lost to former judge Chief Justice Roy Moore on Tuesday. Twitter, on the other hand, isn't letting it go so easily.

Ahead of the primary race, Trump had tweeted several times backing Strange, whom he often called "big Luther", including one that claimed the Republican senator had been "shooting up in the Alabama polls" since his endorsement.

"Big election tomorrow in the Great State of Alabama. Vote for Senator Luther Strange, tough on crime & border - will never let you down!" one of the deleted tweets read. Another said: "ALABAMA, get out and vote for Luther Strange - he has proven to me that he will never let you down! #MAGA"

Strange's loss also marked the first time a Trump-backed candidate lost a special election since he took office in January. His tweets in support of Strange seemed to have been scrubbed as of Tuesday night.

Twitter, however, criticised the president over the removal of the tweets branding him a "braggadocious winner" and a "petty loser." Many pointed out that Trump's habit of deleting tweets from his personal account could violate the Presidential Records Act of 1978 if they were not properly archived.

"Erasing history is his thing," one Twitter user wrote while another questioned: "Does he think... we won't remember?"

Some people questioned Trump's decision to delete these tweets as opposed to his more controversial ones. Others urged him to delete his Twitter account altogether.

Adam Best tweeted: "While Trump is deleting Luther Strange tweets he should do the world a favor & delete his account."

"I thought he didn't make mistakes?" New York Times best-selling author Eric Jerome Dickey tweeted. "He said he hates losers. So today he hates himself."