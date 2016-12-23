Decorating trees, receiving gifts from the Santa Claus, and singing carols is what most people think of about Christmas. Over time, this Christian holiday honouring the birth of Jesus Christ has evolved into a more secular celebration with people around the world enjoying family get-togethers.

While Christmas traditions vary from country to country, some elements like hanging stockings, wreaths, candy canes, and baking cakes and cookies, and creating scenes depicting the birth of baby Jesus are still followed each year on 25th December.

As Christmas comes closer, IBTimes UK lists out top 10 quotes and season's greetings to share with your friends and family.

Top Christmas quotes:

"He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree." – Roy L. Smith

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year." - Charles Dickens

"Christmas is not just a time for festivity and merry making. It is more than that. It is a time for the contemplation of eternal things. The Christmas spirit is a spirit of giving and forgiving." - J. C. Penney

"Christmas waves a magic wand over the world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful." - Norman Vincent Peale

"Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmas-time." – Laura Ingalls Wilder

Season's greetings:

"Christmas brings family and friends together; it helps us appreciate the love in our lives we can often take for granted. May the true meaning of the holiday season fill your heart and home with many blessings."

"It is the season for giving and remembering and sharing the love. Christmas is a time when we take stock of our blessings and reach out to those who have touched our lives. Thank you for being such a wonderful friend/sibling. The best of the Christmas season to you."

"Take time during the rush of the holidays to enjoy the things in life that really matter. Take in the serene moments spent with friends and loved ones, and may the wonder of Christmas surround you throughout the holiday season."

"Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas!"

"The bells are ringing everywhere, and Santa's on his way, there's peace blanketing the snow-covered land, on this special Christmas day!"