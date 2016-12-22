If you hadn't already heard the rumours, Christmas telly isn't overwhelmingly exciting this year. So in the viewing public's moment of need – when the remote control and a tin of Quality Street is all you want to hold onto for three days straight – here are some highlights over the festive period.

Christmas Eve

Gogglesprogs Christmas Special – Channel 4, 8pm

There's nothing more entertaining than watching popular culture through the eyes of today's youth as our favourite youngsters tune into the likes of Planet Earth II, Strictly Come Dancing and First Dates, and have a lot to say about them all.

David Walliams Celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey – BBC1, 9pm

The British comedian will interview the legendary Welsh singer and queen of Bond theme tunes for her 80th birthday in what will be one of the unlikeliest small screen collaborations of the year... who would want to miss it?

Grantchester Christmas Special – ITV, 9pm

In the week before Christmas, Sydney and Geordie are drawn into a case with echoes of an unsolved murder from nine years previously when a bride-to-be reports the disappearance of her groom on their wedding day. An eerie 1950s set drama perfect for the night before Christmas.

Through the Keyhole – ITV, 10:30pm

Keith Lemon is back to host a Christmas special of the classic game show originally hosted by David Frost, and stars Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward and model Kelly Brook. One if you're in need of a belly laugh.

Christmas Day

The Great Christmas Bake Off – BBC1, 4:45pm

Bake Off fans should soak up the last of beloved presenters Mel and Sue for the final two episodes on BBC1 before the culinary series hops over to Channel 4. Four bakers from the show's past will attempt once again to impress judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood.

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio – BBC1, 5:45pm

Peter Capaldi, the twelfth Doctor of the hit BBC show, returns for a festive special after being absent from the small screen for a year. Keep your eyes peeled for much excitement in the superhero-themed special.

King Lear – BBC Four, 7pm

Don Warrington heads the cast in the role of the inauspicious monarch whose decision to give up the crown and divide his kingdom between his daughters plunges the nation into a chaotic civil war and the himself into madness. It's a recording from the acclaimed production of Shakespeare's tragedy staged at Manchester's Royal Exchange Theatre earlier this year – and a must-watch this Christmas, in our humble opinion.

Dancing The Nutcracker: Inside The Royal Ballet – BBC2, 4pm

Ideal with afternoon tea on Christmas Day, the Royal Ballet prepare for this year's production of Tchaikovsky's classic score.

Boxing Day

Revolting Rhymes – BBC1, 6pm

A multitude of famous and familiar voices – including Dominic West's – bring a selection of Roald Dahl's poetry to life, not that it needs much encouragement. A great watch for both children and adults, accompanied by impressive animation.

Outnumbered – BBC1, 10pm

The Brockman's are significantly more grown up, but as frustrating as ever in this very special one-off episode.

The Entire Universe – BBC2, 10:30pm

Professor Brian Cox and Eric Idle star in this comedy musical which tells the story of the creation of all things under one hour. Now that's something to be proud of.

Tuesday 27th December

Revolting Rhymes part 2/2 – BBC1, 6:30pm

We pick up where we left off from the first episode where the children are home alone and waiting for the babysitter...

Amazing Spaces Snow Special – Channel 4, 8pm

Impressive, meticulously designed constructions across Western Canada will be admired and discussed by the informative architect George Clarke and designer Will Hardie.

Inside No.9: The Devil of Christmas – BBC2, 10pm

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith feature in the tale of a 1977 middle-class British family. They're trying to enjoy a holiday in Austria but they're being haunted by the bogeyman in this bizarre yet humorous special.