Mike "The Truth" Jackson has issued a challenge to CM Punk to help determine "who the real can is".

Punk made his highly anticipated debut in the octagon at UFC 203 in September where he was dominated throughout by Mickey Gall, ultimately tapping to a rear naked choke 2:14 into the first round.

However, before Gall could face Punk, the UFC gave the former a tryout against 31-year-old Jackson on the UFC Fight Pass prelim portion of UFC 196. Jackson is not a pro but is a boxer, kickboxer and MMA fighter. He ended up losing to Gall on his debut, again to the rear naked choke.

While many believe Punk doesn't have a UFC future anymore, the Chicago native recently revealed he's been working feverishly to make his return and has been throwing names around at UFC president Dana White.

"The Truth" — who is not an official UFC fighter anymore — has now issued a challenge to the 38-year-old, citing that both of them — who are yet to win professionally — have some bad blood from previous backstage interactions where Punk called Jackson "a can".

"You're trying to make money, and that's really the only reason we're bringing this guy in in the first place, and it seems what's best would be to allow me to fight him," Jackson told MMA Junkie.

"For someone who has zero fight experience to call me a can, that was probably the most offensive thing that I've heard throughout this entire ordeal. So, he wants to fight one more time at least, and I figure, throw me in there."

"They only have a little bit of promotional material, you don't have to worry about looking for another fighter to fight CM Punk. I think he and I, we have enough history and a little bit of bad blood that we can just make the money fight right here, right now."

"Let's see who the real can is here, and let's make some money doing it," Jackson said.