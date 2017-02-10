Singer Shakira has become the latest celebrity to speak out against President Donald Trump's failed travel ban. In an impassioned essay published in Time magazine, the 40-year-old pop star said the executive order was not only an "attack on Muslims" and called for end to rationalising hatred.

Trump, 70, lost his attempt to reinstate the controversial travel ban after federal judges in the 9th circuit court of appeals upheld the temporary suspension on 9 February. Now as the newly-elected president vows to take the case back to court, Shakira slams the commander-in-chief for creating a social divide.

The Chantaje singer, who was born in Colombia, wrote in the Time op-ed: "This isn't just an attack on Muslims or refugees – this is an attack on all humans and in particular, the ones most in need of protection. Right now, worldwide, 28 million children have been uprooted by conflict, driven from their homes by violence and terror.

"Children know no nations and no borders; those who survive will grow up to follow the lead of those who take them in. Do we show them love and acceptance? Or allow them to fend for themselves, vulnerable to guerrilla groups that will only teach them to perpetuate this cycle of violence?"

Shakira, who is a Unicef goodwill ambassador, later warns that the so-called Muslim travel ban is just the beginning with other minority groups in danger of being excluded from society. The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker continued: "We have to be vigilant about letting bigotry and hatred creep into the mainstream or be rationalised under the guise of 'protecting our people'.

"If we accept blanket targeting towards Muslims, we can all be sure that other minority groups won't be far behind, whether it's by closing borders to other supposed 'dangerous' groups or trampling their human rights in other ways."

Elsewhere in the article, Shakira states: "Not all Muslims are terrorists, and by the way, not all terrorists are Muslims," before concluding her campaign "in favour of 'liberty and justice for all'" and "applauding" those who have publicly spoken out against the travel ban.