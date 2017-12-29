ðŸ‘«ðŸŽ„ A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on Dec 26, 2017 at 11:13am PST

Ruby Mae has delighted her fans by putting on a rare public display of affection with her Tottenham Hotspur footballer boyfriend Dele Alli on social media.

The 22-year-old model shared some snaps with her partner of two years to her 37.1K Instagram following from the festive period, with one showing the couple sitting side by side at a dinner table.

The e-commerce model, who helps the likes of Missguided and In The Style to flog trendy garments, is smiling from ear-to-ear in the loved-up snap with the 21-year-old football star.

The couple are even colour-coordinated in black outfits while Ruby flashes her bright white smile in the snap and wears her long dark hair in waves around her shoulders.

Simply captioning the shot with a boy and girl emoji and a Christmas tree, the snap has amassed over 7,000 likes and counting and is Ruby's most liked post in recent times.

One person wrote: ''Good match inside and outside the pitch,'' while someone else said: ''Best couple in the world ❤️You both are so perfect, can get over it You need to get married Hope you both had a great day xx''.

A third added: ''You guys are so perfect together ❤️'', while another simply put: ''Couple goals''.

Ruby later shared a festive group snap that showed her whole outfit of a black vest top, YSL bag and flared black trousers as she stood next to Alli and loved ones.

The model's latest social media offering comes as Alli admitted this week to finding it difficult to maintain the high standard of form he has shown since joining Tottenham.

Alli, who is his own harshest critic, told the Daily Mail: "My form is not really something I think about too much, but it's always nice to prove people wrong.

"At 21 years of age, when you set your standards as high as I did in the last two years, it's not always the case that you're going to be able to reach them all the time.''