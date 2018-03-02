Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas determinedly dodged a question about Meghan Markle in a recent interview and refused to comment on the Royal wedding.

The 29-year-old aspiring actress, who dated the redheaded prince from 2012 to 2014, would not even wish the couple well in an interview with the Times newspaper.

She told them: "I'd just rather not go into it.

"I have to be really careful what I say because people like putting people into boxes and into stereotypes, especially in this country and no I don't think that helps.

"I think you want to be a blank canvas as an actress but I'd rather not say anything, actually, if you don't mind because it is kind of in my past and I am so focused on my acting."

Despite being unwilling to wish the couple well, Bonas has found a place on the rumoured guest list, along with Harry's former long-time love, Chelsy Davy.

The reason behind Bonas and Harry's relationship breakdown is thought to be over her ambitions of of a career in the entertainment industry.

Though she is working hard to make it as an actress, and recently appeared in James Arthur's music video for Naked, Bonas admitted that her parents were less than happy with her career choice.

Her mother, Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon, would have liked her to have had a "more stable career," while her Oxford don father Jeffrey Bonas wanted her to be a teacher.

She confessed: "My dad, as he is an academic; he was a history don at Oxford, at Oriel, but not any more.

"He always wanted me to be a teacher and if I wasn't acting that's what I would be doing.

And my mum would rather I was doing something more secure and stable."

Bonas also opened up about her new relationship with chartered surveyor Harry Wentworth-Stanley, stating it was going "very well" and that she was not thinking about starting a family right now. On having children, she said: "Definitely, one day."