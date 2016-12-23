Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Cris "Cyborg" Justino has reacted to the potential doping violation notification by the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The out-of-competition drug test was conducted on 5 December.

Cyborg, the report revealed, tested positive for Spironolactone which is a banned substance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), listing it out as a diuretic/masking agent. Diuretics like Spironolactone work to increase urine volume, weight loss. The drug is also used to remove excessive fluid from the body in cases of congestive heart failure, cirrhosis of liver, and kidney diseases.

The Brazilian, though, has refuted such suggestions revealing that she is on medical treatment and that the drug was prescribed to her by a physician, to help her recover from her recent brutal weight cut for the UFC Fight Night 95 event on 24 September.

"It has been brought to my attention that my recent sample contained a banned substance known as Spironolactone. The substance is part of a therapeutic treatment being administered to me by doctor that started the 26th of September and is suppose to last for a period of no less than 90 days, requiring blood exams at completion", Cyborg said, as quoted by Fox Sports.

"I am proud to be a member of the USADA, and was the first fighter to complete one year of testing under USADA programs. I have been tested 14 times since entering the program, twice in 2016 and have never had a flagged sample. We are being fully cooperating with the USADA at this time and have already started the process of applying for retroactive therapeutic use exemption. For my fans who are disappointed about the news, I am sorry. You can feel confident that the substance they are inquiring about is not for performance enhancing use and is needed for my specific treatments."

For now, the 31-year-old is facing a temporary suspension till her adjudication process with the USADA begins. If found guilty, the Brazilian might face a suspension of one year and will be eligible to return on 5 December, 2017.