Cristiano Ronaldo believes claiming a record-equalling fourth Champions League will silence his critics among the Real Madrid support. The Ballon d'Or holder been a subject of boos from his own fans at stages this season after failing to reach the heights of previous campaigns.

The 32-year-old struck twice for Real to secure the club's 12th European Cup and third in the last four years after an emphatic win over Italian double winners Juventus. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the first half only for Mario Mandzukic to level with a spectacular volley.

But Zinedine Zidane's side took charge in the second half as Casemiro's deflected strike re-established Real's lead before Ronaldo swept home Luka Modric's cross. Marco Asensio crashed him a stoppage time fourth against 10-man Juve, who had substitute Juan Cuadrado dismissed in the closing stages.

Though the double takes Ronaldo's tally for the season to 42 it is his lowest haul since his first season in the Spanish capital. But having joined a select group of players with four Champions League winners medals and played a role with the only team to retain the competition in the Champions League era, the ex-Manchester United forward believes his career achievements are perfect repost to any criticism.

"It is not the time to speak about that," he told reporters, after being presented with the man-of-the-match award by former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. "The most important thing is that I did the most amazing season. Me and my teammates did the double. I think the people don't have words to criticise me because the numbers do not lie.

Real's record goalscorer added: "To speak about myself as an individual I do not need to because the numbers speak for themselves. I m very happy, an amazing season again and of course it is one of the best moments in my career; I have the opportunity to say this every year. This year was amazing. Last year was amazing too."