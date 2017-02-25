The Trump administration's move to rescind protections provided to transgender people has reportedly led to widespread protests across the nation. However, tech-savvy activists appear unwilling to take the latest development lying down. There now reportedly exist several crowdsourced maps, designed to help transgender people find restrooms that they can safely use.

One such crowdsourced map called the Safe Bathroom Club, provides individuals with information on restrooms where business owners support the rights of the transgender and gender non-conforming people to use restrooms.

The software was developed in May 2016, in response to North Carolina's controversial law barring cities from providing LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) protections, according to a report by Vocativ.

Safe Bathroom Club, the brainchild of Emily Waggoner, who is the partner of a trans man, has now reportedly expanded to include 200 businesses across America. The software also allows businesses to list themselves as supporting transgender rights.

Another similar project called Refugee Restrooms also provides information on bathrooms across the US. The project allows members of the public to add bathrooms by street address or indicate whether or not a bathroom is accessible, gender/unisex neutral or a safe place. Transgender users can download the app to locate restrooms and even rate them.