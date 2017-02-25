More details about the upgraded version of the classic Nokia 3310 feature phone have surfaced just ahead of HMD's press event at 2017 Mobile World Congress (MWC) conference in Barcelona.

Evan Blass also known as evleaks, who first revealed the existence of a new Nokia 3310, now claims the phone would run Nokia Series 30+, the same operating system that is running in both Nokia 150 and its dual-SIM spin-off.

Customers would get to choose the new Nokia phone from multiple colour options and swappable faceplates. Evleaks believes the design of the handset would be a mixture of old 3310 that was launched 17 years ago and the new Nokia 150.

Last December Finland-based HMD, the exclusive licensee of Nokia brand for mobile phones and tablets, launched Nokia 150 retailed at $26 (£21). Both come with built-in FM radio and MP3 player, 2.4in screen and the familiar user interface and keypad that make them easy-to-use.

For consumers in the UK, the feature phone is exclusively available for purchase from Carphone Warehouse. The SIM-free model costs £34.99 and it can also be purchased via pay-as-you-go deals with carrier networks including EE, O2, Virgin media and Vodafone. The plan includes an upfront payment of £24.99 and £10 top-up.

HMD is holding a media event on 26 February, where it is expected to launch four Nokia phones including the latest Nokia 3310. A global variant of Nokia 6 is also highly anticipated, along with two low-end Android Nougat phones such as Nokia 3 and 5.