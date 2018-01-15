Trailblazing former England footballer Cyrille Regis has died at the age of 59, it was announced on Monday morning.

The West Bromwich Albion Former Players Association (FPA) confirmed that the legendary ex-Baggies and Coventry City star passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack on Sunday [14 January] evening.

Alongside the late Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson, Regis formed part of a pioneering triumvirate of black players under Ron Atkinson at The Hawthorns that played together at a time when racism was rife throughout English football.

The French Guiana-born, west-London raised centre-forward scored a total of 158 league goals in 614 appearances for West Brom, Coventry, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers and Chester City after starting out with spells at non-league Molesey and Hayes.

He also earned five senior international caps for England between 1982-87 before ending a 19-year professional playing career in 1996.

Regis, who originally trained as an electrician and later worked as both a coach and a football agent, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Wolverhampton in 2001 and an MBE for his services to the voluntary sector and football in 2008.

A long-delayed £220,000 statue honouring Regis, Cunningham and Batson - nicknamed the 'Three Degrees' by Atkinson - is finally expected to be completed in the coming months.

Tributes to Regis have flooded in from across the footballing world, with fans, his former clubs and players past and present quick to pay homage to an inspirational figure...