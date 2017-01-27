Dakota Johnson is gearing up for her next big release – Fifty Shades Darker - but the actress has barred her parents from seeing the BDSM-themed sequel as she thinks the sex scenes are inappropriate for her family.

"It's too uncomfortable for them. It's one thing if a film has one sex scene in it, but with this, a large part of the premise is the arc of their sexual relationship, and I think that's a little inappropriate for my family to watch," the actress, who is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, told Glamour UK.

Griffith has previously admitted that she watched only parts of the first film, Fifty Shades of Grey as it is difficult for her to watch her daughter's explicit scenes with co-star Jamie Dornan in the movie. "I just can't quite bring myself to watch the love scenes," she told E Online in January 2016.

Based on the erotic bestseller by E.L. James, the film narrates the love story of the BDSM-obsessed billionaire entrepreneur Christian Grey while the 27-year-old actress plays the character of the naive student Anastasia Steele.

The film centers around Grey's fascination to draw Anna to a different world of sexual desire and how each of their sexual confrontation makes them fall in love. The upcoming sequel will make the sexual partners realise their deep love for each other.

But Johnson doesn't want to get typecast in Hollywood and wants to move on from her current project to do something challenging. "It's not that it has put me off entirely, but I'm ready to do other stuff. And maybe they will be sexy [projects], or maybe they will be the complete opposite. But I do know that I'm ready to move on," she told the magazine.

However, Johnson gives Fifty Shades the credit of elevating her Hollywood career to the next level. "It has put my life on a path that I didn't plan to go down, but I do feel proud of it. And the films have allowed me to do so many different projects and travel so much. In the end, Fifty Shades has plopped me in a world that I really wanted to be in."

Directed by James Foley, the sequels of Fifty Shades Of Grey are scheduled to premiere in February 2017 and 2018 respectively.