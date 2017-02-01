Daniel Sturridge has been urged to consider his future at Liverpool at the end of the season as he continues to be sidelined at Anfield. The England international has started just once in the Premier League this year and was left on the bench for the visit of leaders Chelsea on Tuesday [31 January].

The 27-year-old has plummeted down the pecking order with the Reds, having initially starts the games against Burnley, Leicester City and Chelsea during the first two months of the season. But the ex-Manchester City forward's haul of just two top flight goals has seen him regularly left on the bench by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sturridge was linked with a move to West Ham United during the January transfer window, but the speculation amounted to nothing as he remained at Anfield for the second half of the campaign. However, opportunities for Sturridge are not set to improve with the club not involved in Europe and out of both domestic cup competitions.

And former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes the forward and the club must consider his future in the summer if he continues to be marginalised. "I think it's a delicate one with Daniel Sturridge," he told Sky Sports.

"When asked if his future was in doubt. "What we all see is a great talent and if you're any club manager you're always nervous to let talented players go because they can come back and make you look a bit of a fool.

"Daniel Sturridge, though, has got to start playing better. Otherwise the question you've asked me will be correct and his days will be numbered there. I don't see him as being Liverpool's best striking option because of the way Jurgen Klopp wants to play. You've got Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho, so I think it's coming to a bit of a crossroads.

"At the end of the season Liverpool and Daniel Sturridge have to weigh up what's for the best. You don't get enough game time out of him and when he does play, he doesn't show enough quality at this present moment. He has done previously, but something isn't quite right with him."