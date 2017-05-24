Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge produced a strong 45-minute display in the club's post-season friendly victory over Sydney FC in Australia amid doubts over his availability for international duty.

The 27-year-old's future became subject to speculation during another difficult, injury-plagued campaign on Merseyside in which he started just seven Premier League matches.

Sturridge featured from the off in back-to-back victories over West Ham United and Middlesbrough as Liverpool finished the 2016-17 campaign on a high by securing fourth place and a spot in the play-off round of next season's Champions League.

However, fresh questions over his fitness have emerged ahead of England's latest 2018 World Cup qualifier against Scotland and a subsequent friendly clash with France.

The Telegraph recently reported that the former Manchester City and Chelsea striker was considered doubtful for both matches due to a long-term hip issue that requires careful management on behalf of Jurgen Klopp. Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate is due to name his squad for a June double-header on Thursday (25 May).

Sturridge, who netted his first goal since January in that aforementioned drubbing of West Ham to take his final top-flight tally to three, looked to be in fine fettle on Wednesday as Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win in New South Wales.

The ex-Bolton Wanderers loanee gave his side the lead with an impressive eighth-minute finish that followed an assist from teenage forward Ben Woodburn and later teed up Roberto Firmino to add the third before half-time. His performance led to several fans across social media expressing their desire to see him stay at Anfield next term in lieu of sustained interest from West Ham.

Addressing rumours of a potential exit and a lack of regular starts after the final game of the season against relegated 'Boro at the weekend, Sturridge said: "I would have liked to have played more but I am grateful to the club for the opportunities and the manager has been really nice to me.

"[My future] is for the club to decide, for myself I am enjoying my football. My job is to go on the pitch and put my best foot forward. There is nothing to discuss really. I have two years left on my deal and I am happy here."

The Mail previously claimed that Liverpool would place a £40m ($51.8m) valuation on Sturridge this summer if he demonstrated a willingness to depart.

Liverpool's victory in front of a 72,892-strong crowd at ANZ Stadium was arguably most notable for the one-off return of a quartet of beloved former players. Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard both played the opening half, while Daniel Agger and Steve McManaman were introduced at the break.