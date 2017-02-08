Liverpool will make wholesale changes to their squad during the summer transfer window, which will include the exit of striker Daniel Sturridge and arrival of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart. The Merseyside-born former Newcastle United striker Micky Quinn has revealed the Reds are plotting significant alterations at the end of a season which is destined to end in failure.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup and the English Football League Cup, Klopp's side have also fallen away in the Premier League title race and trail leaders Chelsea by 13 points with 14 games remaining. The German coach is therefore likely to end his first full campaign at Anfield empty handed.

Pundits and expects have formed an orderly queue to identify the source behind Liverpool's problems, with many focusing on the club's defence, where the goalkeeping position has been much changed. Neither Simon Mignolet nor summer signing Loris Karius have fully convinced this season having been rotated at regular intervals in the Liverpool goal.

Furthermore, though no team in the top flight have scored more Premier League goals this term than Liverpool there are concerns over the fulcrum of the attack with Sturridge having struggled this term. The England international was heavily linked with a move away in January but remains in an attempt to add some respectability to the club's season.

But Quinn believes Sturridge and Mignolet's days at Liverpool are numbered and that Hart will be among six new faces brought in by Klopp. The ex-Borussia Dortmund coach did not make a single signing during the winter window but is set to loosen the purse strings when the market re-opens.

"What I know is that Sturridge could be on his way, Mignolet could be on his way and in could come Joe Hart," Quinn, who is described as a club insider, told Talksport. "The owners are also promising a lot of money to go and buy five to six high-profile players – read into that what you want.

"I think it's going to be a very, very positive summer for Liverpool. Klopp knows what he needs. That squad this season is not strong enough to win the league, but hopefully it's enough to be in the top four."