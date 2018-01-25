Daniel Sturridge is set to make the Liverpool squad for their FA Cup fourth round game against West Bromwich Albion at Anfield after his loan move out of the club this transfer window reached an impasse. The England striker was on his way out of the club after Inter Milan tabled a loan offer which satisfied the Reds' demands but he is reportedly keen on a move to Sevilla.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Sevilla are yet to follow up their initial interest with a serious offer and Jurgen Klopp is keen to use his experience to good effect in domestic competitions, allowing his first choice XI to get some rest ahead of the return of the Champions League next month.

The 28-year-old didn't make the squad for the Reds' shock defeat to Swansea City but has been putting in the numbers in training this week, at a level that is expected of him. He's desperate to play again having not featured since December due to illness and a hamstring injury and a deal is likely to be concluded sooner rather than later which will benefit both parties.

However, Liverpool will not try to push the player out this month and are happy for Sturridge to remain at the club. The decision now rests with Sturridge, with his future for now looking to lie either in Merseyside or in Milan, knowing well that staying put at Anfield will not afford him proper game time.

Sturridge has only started five Premier League games for the Reds this season despite being fit for the majority of the campaign, and has fallen behind the likes of Dominic Solanke and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the pecking order. He is currently pushing for a move away in a bid to strengthen his chances of making David Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Sturridge has only 18 months left on the last contract he signed with the Reds in October 2014, which is potentially worth as much as £150,000 per week. His last major breakthrough at Anfield came under the previous manager Brendan Rodgers in the 2013/14 campaign when he scored 21 goals as the Reds finished only two points behind Manchester City in the race for the title.

The Reds boss has refused to thus far open up on the subject of Sturridge's departure, although he has indicated he would be happy for the player to remain and provide a squad option with the club still fighting for trophies on three fronts.

"We have a long and very decisive part of the season still to play," he said. "I've said a few times, in this transfer window it looks always like the season is already over and then everyone who didn't play often enough wants to leave then and stuff like that. But we still have games to play and we need all of the players.

"We will see how it will be on January 31, but nothing else to say about it."