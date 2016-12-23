BAFTA winning director Danny Boyle has revealed that he felt guilt after casting Leonardo DiCaprio over Ewan McGregor for his 2000 movie The Beach. Boyle has said that he wasn't "particularly respectful" to McGregor when the latter was led to believe that he would star in the film.

The 60-year-old film director in an interview with Empire said that he has apologised to McGregor for the way the latter was treated. Boyle also pointed out that he and McGregor have put the past behind.

"We weren't particularly respectful towards him, way back in the day," Boyle said. (Via The Daily Mail) "But he's always been very, very generous. So we met and talked and I said how sorry I was, the way we had treated him. And it rebuilt from there."

McGregor, 45, also opened up about their renewed friendship and said that their careers were coming full circle.

"I hadn't seen Danny for all those years. He f****d off, and I f*****d off," McGregor said. "I haven't lived in Scotland since I was 17." "He's coming back, I was coming back. There were an awful lot of parallels you might say."

Earlier in the year, McGregor in an interview had said that the rift was caused with the way the issue was handled.

"It was almost nothing to do with The Beach. I mean, of course, it was all over The Beach and my understanding that I was playing the role," McGregor had told the Times. "To discover that I wasn't, came as a bit of a shock. It wasn't just not getting that role. It was [the way] it was handled that wasn't very clever. I did knock me a little bit."

Boyle and McGregor first worked together in Boyle's 1995 flick Shallow Grave, which won the BAFTA Award for Best British Film. The duo then went on to create cult classic films like Trainspotting and A Life Less Ordinary. Now, the two have once again teamed up for the sequel to Trainspotting T2, which is scheduled to release on 27 January 2017.