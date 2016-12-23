Is Kristen Stewart romancing a new woman? Well, according to a new report, the Twilight star is dating Irish supermodel Stella Maxwell.

The duo are in a relationship and "are having fun", a People magazine report says. It also claims that the model is currently staying with Stewart in Los Angeles.

"Kristen [Stewart] is dating Stella Maxwell," a source told the celebrity news website. "They are having fun."

Recently, 26-year-old Stewart was spotted enjoying a night out with Maxwell in Savannah, Georgia, where the former has been filming for her new movie.

"When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her. She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun," another source said. "Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around."

"Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around," the second source continued. "They weren't affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality."

Rumours of romance between Stewart and Maxwell began surfacing when the both of them were spotted leaving the Met Gala's after-party in the same car in May.

Earlier in the year, Stewart was in a relationship with French actress/artist Soko. However, after a few months into the relationship, the pair called it quits. The actress then dated her former assistant Alicia Cargile.

When Stewart was dating Cargile, the actress in the September issues of Elle UK had said, "I'm just really in love with my girlfriend. We've broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like: 'Finally, I can feel again'."

However, the romance with Cargile was a short one as Stewart moved on to dating singer St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark). The former couple made their public debut at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in October.