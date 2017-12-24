Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has called on his former side to find a replacement for goalkeeper Simon Mignolet amid fresh reports that the Reds are closing in on a deal for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.

Mignolet has been Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper since joining from Sunderland in the summer of 2013 but his status on Merseyside has been questioned on a number of occasions, with further scrutiny directed towards him after he made a glaring error to allow Granit Xhaka to score during his side's 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Friday (22 December).

Murphy, who played almost 250 times during his spell at Anfield, believes "enough has been said" about Liverpool's goalkeeping position and thinks it is high-time the Belgian is replaced, with his second in command Loris Karius seemingly not fit for purpose.

"We know that Liverpool need a new goalkeeper," Murphy said on Match of the Day. "As for Mignolet, we have said enough [about him] over the recent months.

"Week in week out, although we see brilliance from Liverpool, we see Liverpool who do not defend."

Liverpool have not been linked with a move for a new goalkeeper, but the Southampton centre-back is said to be edging closer to a move to Merseyside, according to the Sunday World. Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with the Saints, who have placed a £70m asking price on the Dutchman, and have made real progress in discussions over the former Celtic star, who was omitted from Mauricio Pellegrino's squad as they succumbed to a 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield Town.

Asked why he chose to leave Van Dijk out, Pellegrino told the Daily Echo: "I am responsible to pick the 11 players and I try to pick the best for the team. I think around him will be a lot of speculation and we have to wait what happens.

"We have to wait but I will repeat there will be a lot of speculation around him."

Quizzed on whether the speculation over Van Dijk's future forced him to leave the defender in the stands, Pellegrino said: "I don't have nothing to say about that. I choose the players because I think it's the best for today."