Danny Rose says Tottenham do not have to worry about losing their best players 'for the forseeable future' and has reaffirmed his desire to win trophies with Mauricio Pochettino's men. A number of Tottenham stars have signed new deals this season and Rose is confident the squad assembled by Pochettino at White Hart Lane can win silverware, providing they stick together 'for as long as possible'.

Tottenham are seen by many as one of the most exciting teams in European football but the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane are constantly linked with moves away from north London. Rose is nonplussed by the speculation surrounding Kane et al and doesn't think Spurs are in any danger of losing their best players anytime soon.

"I don't think we're vulnerable to that, because of the age of the players," Rose told The Evening Standard. "For example, Harry Kane's mindset is not like that at all. He is already a club legend and he wants to break records and win things here. So for the foreseeable future I don't think Spurs have to worry about players wanting to leave to achieve success elsewhere."

Rose has emerged as one of the best left-backs in Europe under the tutelage of Pochettino and is believed to be attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. The England international says he has spoken with his manager about the reports linking him with moves away from White Hart Lane but is focused on taking the 'next step' with his current club.

"I have a relationship with my manager where I can go to speak to him, and I have been to him about those reports. We spoke about a lot of things." Rose added. "I am not playing football just for the fun of it. I want to win things. I have seen what's been around in the last couple of months. I am over the moon considering what people's opinions of me were three or four years ago.

"When I am 34 or 35, I want to look back and see that I have won something. That is the next step for this team, and to do it we have to keep everyone for as long as possible."