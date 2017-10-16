Tottenham Hotspur could have a major injury boost for their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid with Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele pictured among the group travelling to the Spanish capital.

Rose has not played a match for Spurs since January 31 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a goalless draw with Sunderland. The England international underwent surgery during the summer and has now returned to first-team training with latest reports suggesting a return has been pencilled in possibly for the Carabao Cup clash with West Ham United on 25 October.

But the left-back was pictured as the Tottenham squad left London for Madrid on Monday morning, along with another recent injury absentee in Dembele.

Dembele, 30, missed the club's last three games prior to the international break with an ankle problem. The Belgium international underwent surgery to address the long-standing issue in the summer, and while Mauricio Pochettino recently insisted the midfielder will not need to undergo another operation, the problem has returned.

The Belgium international returned to first-team training this week but was not in the squad that secured a narrow win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

After such a lengthy injury layoff the chances of Rose making the squad on Tuesday appear slim. But doubts over Ben Davies leave Mauricio Pochettino desperately short of cover at left-back for his side's clash with the Spanish and European champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Wales international Davies also missed the win over Bournemouth due to illness with Pochettino suggesting he would also be a doubt for their third Champions League group game.

""Difficult [to say], I don't believe [he will be]," admitted Pochettino after the win over Bournemouth," the Evening Standard reported. "But I hope as soon as possible that he can be involved again but it's true that we need to assess him but I'm not too positive. But I hope that I am wrong and that tomorrow [Monday] he can train with us."