David Bowie is tipped to scoop the top accolades at the forthcoming Brit Awards 2017. The Heroes singer is the bookies' favourite to posthumously win both the British album of the year and British male solo artist when the ceremony takes place on 22 February.

According to bookmakers Coral, Bowie, who died after a battle with cancer in January 2016, is hotly-tipped to claim the album award for his last release Blackstar. Competing with the Under Pressure singer are Skepta with Konnichiwa, The 1975 with I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, Kano with Made In The Manor and Michael Kiwanuka with Love & Hate.

Bowie is also 8-11 favourite to triumph in the male solo artist category beating Craig David and Skepta, who are at 4-1 each, and Kano and Michael Kiwanuka, with odds of 8-1. It would be the third time Bowie has won the male solo artist award after winning the accolade in 1984 and 2014. If Bowie wins album of the year, it would be his first award in this category.

The Brit Awards, hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis, are said to be planning an emotional tribute to late iconic singers George Michael and Prince. Although Bowie was honoured at the Brits 2016, insiders say the musician will still appear in the new 'in memoriam' segment. A source previously told The Sun: "After so many huge losses last year the organisers thought it was only fitting that they paid tribute properly.

"The focus is purely on home-grown stars, specifically David Bowie, George Michael and George Martin, who have all won Brits in the past. It has not been decided yet what form the tribute will take but it's going to be a tearjerker. There won't be a dry eye in the room."

Elsewhere on the nominations list, Emeli Sande is frontrunner to win British female solo artist emulating her success in the category in 2013. The Hurts singer is followed by Ellie Goulding with 5-1 while Lianne La Havas, Anohni and Nao all trail with odds of 7-1 each.

Leading the nominations are grime king Skepta and pop group Little Mix who are competing with three nods each. The Brit Awards 2017 will broadcast live from London's O2 Arena starting at 8pm on ITV.