With the Grammys done and dusted, it is time for the Brit Awards 2017 to celebrate the best talents in music. Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis will do the honours of hosting the show, which takes place at London's O2 Arena on 22 February.

Former Take That singer Robbie Williams is an early winner after being previously announced as this year's recipient of the Brits icon award. Grime king Skepta leads the nominations list with three nods while the late David Bowie has received two posthumously. So who is likely to triumph in the top categories? IBTimes UK runs through predictions...

British male solo artist

Competition is tough in this category but David Bowie is a front-runner to win British male solo artist. Although it spans just eight tracks, Bowie's final album Blackstar embodies his creativity, talent and bravery in serving as a final farewell to the world. This is likely to be the last year that Bowie is eligible for nomination in this category so it would be a fitting way to celebrate his artistry overall.

British female solo artist

After making a fantastic comeback last year, Emeli Sande more than deserves to claim British female solo artist. Her second album, Long Live The Angels, is a stunning body of work, deep-rooted in the heartache of her divorce, making for her most authentic collection of songs yet.

British single of the year

Without a doubt, Clean Bandit must take British single of the year for Rockabye. The dancehall-inspired track spent a staggering nine weeks at the top of the UK charts and even claimed the Christmas number one. Not only is it incredibly catchy, Rockabye actually tells a story paying tribute to single mothers which is a rare find in pop music.

British album of the year

David Bowie and The 1975 could easily scoop the coveted album of the year but our money's on Skepta taking the award. Grime has dominated the music scene over the last year and Skepta has been at the forefront. His latest album Konnichiwa beat the odds to win the prestigious Mercury Prize award and is evidence of Skepta's ability to combine glossy American hip hop with his traditional grime roots.