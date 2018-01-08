In 2016 the world lost an icon when David Bowie succumbed to his secret battle with cancer just days after his 69th birthday. Two years on, and he is amongst the ranks of late legends that continue to release music posthumously.

Today would have been his 71st birthday, and to make the occasion, Parlophone Records have shared a previously unreleased early demo of his 1983 hit single Let's Dance.

The rare demo from the iconic figure who still has the love and affection of millions of fans was recorded in Switzerland with Nile Rodgers.

"I woke up on my first morning in Montreux with David peering over me," Rodgers said in a statement. "He had an acoustic guitar in his hands and exclaimed, 'Nile, darling, I think this is a HIT!'"

Rodger went on to reveal that explained that the recording became a blueprint for the song as well as the entire Let's Dance album.

"The time we spent mixing it just before Christmas was full of tears as it felt like David was in the room with us. Happy Birthday David, I love you and we all miss you!"

Meanwhile, fans of the entertainer have been visiting the infamous Brixton mural in their droves to pay respect and mourn Bowie on his day. The Aladdin Sane portrait, which was created by Australian artist Jimmy C in 2013.

One message read written inside a bubble on the wall reads: "2 years way up in heaven shining down like the prettiest star! Truly missed."