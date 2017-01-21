Celebrities from across the arts have joined worldwide protests across against newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump.

More than 2 million people were expected to protest throughout the globe, but turnout appears much larger than originally predicted.

Organisers, led by the Women's Equality Party, have energised thousands to bring sections of London, Chicago, Boston and Washington DC to a standstill in Women's March protests.

Originally arranged in response to misogynistic comments made by Trump on a leaked videotape, the demonstrations have expanded to become the centrepiece of public dissatisfaction against the divisive Republican candidate.

According to The Sun, famous faces at the London march, beginning outside the US Embassy and finishing at Trafalgar Square, included Sandi Toksvig, Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof, Bianca Jagger, June Sarpong and Ian McKellen,

Simultaneous demonstrations have been held throughout the UK, from Edinburgh to Cardiff.

A Women's March London spokesman said: "The US election proved a catalyst for a grassroots movement of women to assert the positive values that the politics of fear denies.

"On the first day of Donald Trump's Presidency, women-led marches, welcoming all participants, will take place across the world, with the largest expected in Washington D.C."

Footballing icon David Beckham, father to three-year-old daughter Harper, supported the action by posting a protest sign to Instagram that simply read "respect women".

His wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, also pledged her support, uploading a shot showing her in a deep embrace with Harper as they watched the crowds.

A caption read, "Proud to support women everywhere today #womensupportingwomen#womensmarchlondon x VB"

In the US, pop star Katy Perry, who heavily endorsed Hillary Clinton during her failed election bid, joined one of the largest demonstrations in Washington D.C.

A vocal advocate of women's rights, she posted: "Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel. We should all be guardians for each other."

"I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings," she wrote. "For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist."

Amber Tamblyn, 33, and Ellen Page, 29, both attended the march in Washington DC. Tamblyn wore a shirt that said "women are powerful and dangerous".

American actress Drew Barrymore, pictured making a clenched protest fist at a march in Berlin posted a similar message of solidarity: "I love women. I live for my two daughters. And I am full of pride and unity with all women today."

Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist also showed up for Women's March on Washington, giving Trump a stark warning: "Don't try to grab my pussy – it's made of STEEL!"