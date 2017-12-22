Just days after receiving death threats for putting up a Christmas tree at his home, Amir Khan has hit out at haters in a cryptic message.

The boxer took to Instagram to answer his critics. He posted a picture of himself along with a caption which read: "Actions prove who someone is, words just prove who they want to be."

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old boxer shared a post with a Christmas tree, which Khan had decorated himself while his family was asleep.

The clip was accompanied by the caption: "While everyone's asleep, daddy put the Christmas tree up. Lamaisah's going to be happy #Christmas#MerryChristmas2017 ".

He was expecting to surprise his three-year-old daughter Lamaisah, but clearly did not see the religious slurs coming.

The entire comment section of the Instagram post is filled with heated religious debate with some claiming that being a practising Muslim, Khan should not be celebrating Christmas.

A user warned Khan saying: "I promise to god i want kill you and your family amir."

Another wrote:"Hope you find your faith."

A third commented: "True Muslim beleivers wouldn't be putting a Christmas tree in their house hence he doesn't represent a TRUE MUSLIM."

While another added: "Muslims don't celebrate Christmas. It's one thing to give out cards at school your respecting other faith and their celebration but putting up a tree in your own home....poor kid will be well confused."

But the Bolton-born boxer also received support from some section of his 1.2m Instagram followers.

A fan said: "Amir as a Christian woman I write this to support you putting a Christmas tree up for your daughter. It's something very special. I hope your daughter enjoyed the moment. Very happy Christmas x"

Another wrote: "I only said Mashallah because I think its beautiful. again Christmas nowadays has nothing to do with religion god, or jesus its just a celebration now."

While a third wished Khan the best before a cheeky reference to the strawberry scandal during his time in I'm A Celebrity, where he and co-contestant Iain Lee secretly devoured the strawberries and cream meant for the whole camp. "So much respect for you right now! Wishing you and your family all the best! Stay away from the ," the fan wrote.