A deaf paedophile currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping a young girl has had his sentence reduced because he cannot watch television, according to reports.

Gamal Demian, 51, who is also mute, won his appeal to have his sentence reduced by two years after his lawyers argued his disability means his time in jail is more "isolating" than his fellow inmates.

Demian's barrister Judith Benson told the Court of appeal: "His isolation because of his deafness within the prison is increased in comparison to an ordinary prisoner.

"He is unable to watch TV or partake in any other media of that sort.

"His life essentially consists of a period of time in workshops where he is able to have minimal communication.

"Save for that, he has no means of communication or passing time," according to the Sun.

Court of Appeal judge Adele Williams said that while not all disabilities warrant a reduced jail term, to court was persuaded that "some reduction is appropriate" in Demian's case.

Demian, an Egyptian immigrant, moved from Cairo to west London in 2004. He worked in a high street shop until he was found guilty of sexually abusing three girls as young as eight.

On top of his jail term, Damian will also serve an additional three years on extended licence as he is considered "dangerous".