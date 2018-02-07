Will Smith really is the Instagram gift that just keeps giving. Since joining the photo-sharing platform in December he has kept the world entertained with his hilarious anecdotes, star-studded throwbacks and obviously some regular works of inspiration.

So, when his son Jaden Smith reached a milestone in his music career, it was only right that the world's coolest dad celebrated with him.

Rather than simply send his offspring a congratulatory message for hitting 100 million streams on Spotify with his song Icon, the 49-year-old star filmed a scene-by-scene recreation of the track's music video with a comical twist.

Not one to do things by halves, the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star donned grills and chains, sported a trendy denim jacket and even bleached hair, the perfect doppelganger for his son.

However, as he emerges from the car, you quickly notice that he has substituted the trainers and jeans his son wore for a comfortable pair of shorts and slippers with sock combo. His moonwalk definitely needs some work.

"J-diggy, I'm proud of you baby," Smith said in the video. "100 million streams. Congratulations man, hundred million, congrats. I love you."

Icon is the fifth track released from Jaden's debut studio album, SYRE, which debuted at number 24 on the Billboard 200.

The proud dad shared the clip with his 7.4 million Instagram followers along with the caption: "It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin' You!"

It's safe to say that fans approve.

"That's the Best Support he could have a dad who has his back 4life J-diggy keep it up @c.syresmith@willsmith that was dope should have did the whole video will," one person remarked.

Another wrote: "Why is his presence on IG such a blessing HAHAHAHA."

Jaden also took to the comments section, writing: "Dad this is the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life. you're the best father anyone could ask for thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it too far sometimes. I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love. Also, thank you for having the best Instagram on planet earth."

Smith's 'Icon' video comes hours after the the Philadelphia native revealed how he prepared for Super Bowl Sunday (4 February) Super.

In his short video montage, which features the theme song of the city's most famous athlete, Rocky Balboa, he is eating an energy-boosting breakfast before getting into a full Eagles merchandise, keychain included.

As raucous celebrations broke out at the US Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis as Eagles fans celebrated their shock Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, the father-of-three returned to social media to show fans his celebratory dance, which easily gave Carlton Banks a run for his money and made for comedy gold.