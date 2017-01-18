Deliveroo has announced plans to add 300 UK jobs. The British food delivery company added that it hoped to hire these new workers as soon as possible.

The new staff would join its software and hardware engineering teams at its new London headquarters in Canon Street. The move is said to increase its tech team from the current 125 to 425 people.

Deliveroo, which operates in 12 countries and currently has more than 1,000 employees worldwide, said the new staff would be employed in areas such as software engineering, behavioural economics and algorithm development. They would work on the technology aspect of the company such as its app and logistics systems.

The new development comes alongside Deliveroo announcing a 650% on-year increase in its worldwide orders in 2016. The company that has raised $474.6m (£384.55m) since being founded in 2013, however, declined to reveal its latest revenue figures.

Commenting on the latest move, Deliveroo CEO Will Shu was cited by the Financial Times as saying, "London is where I founded this company and it's from our headquarters here that we export our British-born technology around the world...That's why we're now on the lookout for more than 300 people to join our engineering team."

"When so many of the success stories in the on-demand economy have been grown from America, I am particularly proud to be doing this here in Britain."

This news is a boost to the technology scene in the UK capital and acts as a vote of confidence in the economy after the Brexit vote.

However, this is not the first company to announce technology hires since the UK's decision to leave the European Union (EU). It follows similar commitments from American tech giants Apple, Google and Facebook to expand in the UK.

While Facebook had in November 2016 announced plans to hire 500 more tech employees in its new London headquarters, which will open in 2017, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had also confirmed similar plans. He had said that the search engine firm will build a new 650,000sq ft office in the UK, which it was said could create about 3,000 jobs by 2020.