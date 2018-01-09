The nominees for best director at the Baftas are all male, despite Natalie Portman making a pointed dig when the same thing happened in the same category at the Golden Globes just two days ago.

As she was on stage to present the winner alongside another male director, Ron Howard, Portman introduced the "all-male nominees" to gasps and shocked laughter from the audience. She was widely applauded for subtly highlighting a perceived gender bias in the nominations.

Yet as the Baftas nominations were announced on Tuesday morning (9 January), people realised the same thing had happened again. The nominations for best director are Denis Villeneuve for Blade Runner 2049, Luca Guadagnino for Call Me By Your Name, Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water, and Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

At the Golden Globes, the nominations went to McDonagh, Nolan, Ridley Scott for All The Money In The World, Steven Spielberg for The Post, and del Toro, who won the gong.

Greta Gerwig, for Lady Bird, was one female name that was repeatedly suggested as an omission from the lists. Some also suggested Patty Jenkins for Wonder Woman, which was the third most grossing movie of 2017 and the highest-grossing superhero origin movie of all time.

Tweeting after the Golden Globes, previous winner Barbra Streisand said: "I also would have liked to see director @PattyJenks and her film @WonderWomanFilm recognized because it shows how strong women can be, not only as characters but also at the box office. The three highest-grossing films last year were all carried by women."

In response to the official Bafta Twitter announcement of the nominations, multiple people shared a gif of Portman onstage at the Golden Globes, while others said "No woman - AGAIN" and "No women. Okay then..."

And multiple people called for Gerwig, with one saying "Greta should have at least been nominated" and another reacting: "Great films, but where's Lady Bird? All male directors again!" Lady Bird won Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan at the Golden Globes.