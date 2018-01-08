James Franco was one of many actors and filmmakers at the 2018 Golden Globes to show their support for the Time's Up campaign supporting victims of sexual harassment and abuse - but the Disaster Artist has been accused of the same abusive behaviour.

Actor Violet Paley took to Twitter during the ceremony on Sunday (7 January) to accuse Franco of trying to force himself on her. Other actors also used social media to allude to alleged misconduct.

Franco, 39, who wore a Time's Up pin on his dinner suit, won an award on the night for Best Actor in a comedy or musical.

But it did not impress Paley. "Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco," she wrote in an angry tweet before making her claim against him.

"Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?"

Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy also weighed in, writing in deleted tweets (via Variety): "Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in?" She then named Christian Slater in another tweet.

"James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/TV business," Sheedy wrote in the last tweet.

Franco has been accused of predatory behaviour before. In 2014, a then-17 year old fan shared an alleged communication on Instagram in which it appears Franco tries to arrange a meeting at a New York hotel.

The Golden Globes were dominated by the Time's Up movement, which aims to support those affected by sexual harassment and assault in all walks of life. A number of speeches were made by high-profile women, including Oprah Winfrey.

The movement was in response to the string of allegations against major Hollywood figures - most notably producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey. Both were seemingly exiled from Hollywood as calls arose for major changes in the behaviour of powerful men in the industry.

At the Globes the vast majority those attending - men and women - wore black or Time's Up badges to show their support for the movement.