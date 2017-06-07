Diane Abbott has been replaced as the shadow home secretary by Lyn Brown, Labour have confirmed.

Abbott pulled out of interviews on Tuesday (6 June) due to illness, and now with less than 24 hours before polls open, Labour have confirmed that for the remainder of the campaign, she has been replaced "during the period of her ill health."

Lyn Brown, who is currently shadow minister for the Home Office and policing, will replace Abbott for the time being.

Speaking on BBC breakfast, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "She's not well for a couple of days and she's taking a break from the campaign.

"Of course, Diane is someone that works extremely hard, that represents her community very well, and I have to say, has received totally unfair levels of attacks and abuse, not just recently but over many years."

Abbott, who is standing for re-election in Hackney North and Stoke Newington has endured a series of difficult television interviews which has attracted criticism from the opposition.

Speaking on LBC Radio about policing numbers, she was attacked for muddling up her numbers on Labour's plans to hire 10,000 more police officers.

She was thrust into the spotlight again after not knowing the numbers for Labour during the local elections.

And she suddenly pulled out of an interview on Woman's Hour, just hours after struggling to answer questions on Sky News about keeping London safe in the wake of recent terror attacks.