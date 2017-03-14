Marcos Rojo could be the subject of retrospective FA action following Manchester United's fiery 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final reverse to Chelsea on Monday night (13 March). The Argentine defender produced a strong defensive display in a losing effort at Stamford Bridge while enjoying a running battle with Diego Costa, but attracted plenty of social media attention for an incident involving Eden Hazard.

After tripping the tricky Chelsea playmaker out wide, Rojo was pictured by television cameras appearing to land his right foot on Hazard's torso. Only a free-kick was awarded for the original offence, so the FA is within its rights to take a look if referee Michael Oliver omits the incident from his post-match report.

Such an episode will inevitably be drawn into sharper focus following the suspension handed to Tyrone Mings for a stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic that took place during the 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on 4 March.

The Bournemouth defender maintained that the contact with his opponent's head was completely accidental, but still ended up receiving a five-match ban. Ibrahimovic was retrospectively excluded for three games after accepting a charge relating to his subsequent elbow on Mings.

If Rojo were to receive a similar ban, then he would stand to miss top-flight meetings with Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Sunderland and Chelsea. A three-match suspension is the standard punishment dished out to players deemed guilty of violent conduct.

United, currently without Anthony Martial, Wayne Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger due to injury, will already have to make do without Ander Herrera for Sunday's (19 March) trip to the Riverside Stadium. The underrated Spanish midfielder will be sidelined for one game after being dismissed for two yellow card fouls on Hazard.

"I think we all watched the match until the red card and after the red card and then we can compare the decision of the two yellow cards in this case with other ones that were not given, but I don't want to go in that direction," Jose Mourinho, accused of deploying a cynical plan in order to contain the significant threat posed by 2014-15 PFA player of the year Hazard, said of that dismissal.

"Mr Michael Oliver – a referee with fantastic potential. Manchester United were a bit unlucky. In four matches, three penalties and one red card in such an early moment of the game but again I cannot change that. Mr Oliver goes home and he can do his own analysis, because I don't want to analyse his work."

Manchester United, in the midst of an extremely busy fixture list, host FC Rostov on Thursday evening in a Europa League last-16 second-leg decider. That tie remains finely poised at 1-1 after Aleksandr Bukharov cancelled out Henrikh Mkhitaryan's opening goal in Russia last week.