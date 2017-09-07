Dimitar Berbatov is delighted with Tottenham Hotspur's progress in recent years but demands more consistency from his former team in order to help the club win silverware.

The 36-year-old, who recently agreed to join Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters, was at the north London club between 2006 and 2008. During his time at the club, the striker won the League Cup which is their last silverware till date.

Tottenham have improved under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino in the last two seasons as they finished third and second in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 season, respectively. Berbatov believes Spurs are a better team now than when he was at the club as he claims they have all the tools to reach to the top.

"Spurs are a better team than when I was there. But don't forget we won the cup (League Cup in 2007/08) then. Now they have a new training ground, they are building a new stadium, have good players... the only thing missing is a cup," Berbatov told Goal.com.

"They have developed so much over the years, which speaks a great deal for the desire to be among the best clubs, and I think with some more consistency they will be there soon. They have all the tools to achieve this."

The Bulgarian left Tottenham and made a switch to Manchester United in 2008 and won two titles during his time at Old Trafford. Berbatov believes Jose Mourinho's side have all the tools to win the title this term.

"I watch almost every game and I would like to see them become champions in the end," the striker explained.

"The squad is great. There is good balance in almost every position, so this will be very helpful in the long [Premier League] season as well as the other competitions they are in. I could see the team was in great shape and they were also really strong as a group. The coach is great, and the last time I was there to visit the club we had a good chat."