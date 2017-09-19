US President Donald Trump began his first comments as president before the United Nations by talking about his nearby residential tower and Twitter is furiously roasting him for it. Following an introduction from US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Trump proudly spoke about the "potential" he saw in the building project across the street from the UN headquarters.

"I actually saw great potential right across the street to be honest with you and it was only for the reason that the United Nations was here that that turned out to be such a successful project," Trump said, referring to the nearby residential skyscraper Trump World Tower.

Completed in 2001, the residential building in the United Nations Plaza in Midtown Manhattan has 72 floors, but lists 90 stories on its elevator panels. Some of its previous tenants included Yankees baseball player Derek Jeter and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway among others.

Twitter, however, immediately ripped Trump apart for starting his first comments before the UN with a plug for one of his buildings.

"Hard to articulate how grossly crass and completely unsophisticated this was," one Twitter user said. "A terrible day for America."

"What an embarrassment," one person wrote while another described him as a "salesman, not a president".

Many Twitter users questioned whether his comments potentially violated the emoluments clause –a constitutional law that prohibits federal officials from accepting payments or gifts from foreign governments without approval from Congress.

The emoluments clause has long been a point of contention before Trump took office in January over potential conflicts of interest through his extensive business empire, holdings and investments in real estate, brands and other businesses.

While many people slammed Trump for "shamelessly" promoting the nearby building, some said they weren't surprised by the president's comments.

"Sounds about right", one person said while another added: "It's amazing that he didn't mention his historic win last November."