Jennifer Lopez is urging fans to dig deep to help rebuild Puerto Rico after the island was ravaged by Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Don't Cost A Thing songstress − whose parents hail from the north east coast of the Island − said that she had yet to make contact with family members still living there and was devastated by the natural disaster.

At least 15 people have been killed in Puerto Rico and 20 more in several other Caribbean islands after the storm caused massive flooding.

Thousands have been left homeless and Governor Ricardo Rossello warned that the island, which has a population of 3.5 million, could be left without power for months.

Lopez, who is currently in Las Vegas for her residency show, appeared visibly distressed as she sat in a robe and free of makeup.

"What's on my mind is what's going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief," the 48-year-old entertainer told her 69m followers. "Me and my cousin still haven't been able to hear from our families over there."

" Whats foremost on my mind on and many others trying to figure out the best way to help. Puerto Rico has been hit by two of the most devasting hurricanes we have ever seen.

"Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga," she shared. "Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean."

Her caption read: "Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico"

Her message came hours after ex-husband Marc Anthony made a similar plea encouraging viewers to donate and support relief efforts. Speaking in Spanish, he said: "Puerto Rico became a haven for those in need from our neighbouring islands, that says a lot about us. But today, Puerto Rico needs your help, and I'm calling on everyone to support and donate to the disaster relief effort of the First Lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rosselló. United for Puerto Rico. Together we can change trajectories."