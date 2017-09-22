Katie Holmes is reportedly "disappointed" with Tom Cruise for not being in their child's life. The former couple split in 2012 after seven years of marriage. They share an 11-year-old daughter named Suri.

According to HollywoodLife, although the All We Had actress has learned to deal with not having the Mission: Impossible star around, she is concerned about their little girl not getting enough bonding time with her father as he hasn't been taking time out to see her.

"Katie has grown so tired, disappointed, and frustrated with Tom's absence as a father," a source told the celebrity gossip website.

"She has made peace with his lifestyle, work and spiritual choices, and has decided to do her best to parent Suri on her own."

"Tom does not make time for Suri and she has learned to deal with not having her father around," the source continued.

"As Suri matures into a young girl, she is learning more about who her father is in the world and about his busy lifestyle as a mega-star actor. But that does not make things any easier for the child."

While Cruise, 55, has been away, Suri and Holmes, 38, have formed an "extremely tight bond", and "Suri gets everything she needs from her mother: love, guidance, wisdom, and grace."

Holmes recently confirmed her romance with Jamie Foxx, who is said to be like a father figure to Suri. Holmes is said to be in a relationship with Foxx since 2013 — a year after splitting with Cruise.

"Now that Jamie is more in the picture, Suri likes having a strong male role model in her life and Katie does too, because Tom has been simply absent for much of Suri's formative years," the source said.

"What little communication Katie has with Tom, goes through Tom's assistants, managers, or lawyers. They have been out of touch for years and Tom always has new excuses, usually based on traveling for work, as to why he cannot make time for Suri."