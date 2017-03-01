Ubisoft has announced that the studio behind Tom Clancy's The Division is working on a new AAA title based on James Cameron's Avatar series. Partnering with Lightstorm Entertainment and Fox Interactive, the new "cutting-edge" Avatar game will be developed by Massive Entertainment for PC and consoles, the gaming company announced at the Game Developers Conference 2017 in San Francisco.

Set on the "beautiful and dangerous moon from the prominent Avatar film franchise", the game will be created using the studio's Snowdrop game engine - the same one used for its post-apocalyptic third-person shooter The Division. Ubisoft says the new game will "expand and deepen in the Avatar universe in exciting and innovative ways along with the films".

A two-minute teaser video has been released to promote the game featuring footage from the original Avatar movie and developer interviews, but no gameplay footage or specific details about the game.

"Every player gets to choose how they want to experience this incredible universe," Massive Entertainment associate creative director Ditte Deenfeldt said in the video.

The partnership was agreed upon after Massive showed Cameron and Lightstorm an early game prototype, Ubisoft said.

"With the power of Massive's Snowdrop game engine and the team's passion and obsessive focus on detail, we know they're the right group to bring the beauty and danger of Pandora to life," Cameron said.

Massive said more details about the game including its release date and platforms will be revealed "at a later date".

In 2009, Ubisoft released third-person shooter James Cameron's Avatar: The Game, a prequel set two years before the events of the original film, for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. Four sequels to the 2009 hit film are currently in the works.

"James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment changed the way we think about immersive storytelling with the first Avatar, and the ambition that they have for the forthcoming films and this game is really inspiring," Massive managing director David Polfeldt said in a statement. "It's a privilege to work with them and we're honored that they've entrusted us to create an experience worthy of the Avatar name."