The most significant event of the gaming calendar is the Electronic Entertainment Expo which takes place in Los Angeles. Held annually in June, E3 is where the world's biggest video game publishers and developers gather to exchange news on upcoming games and announce major projects.

Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, being the big three console manufacturers, garner the most attention, while EA, Ubisoft, Bethesda also hold their own press conferences in the lead up to the event held at the LA Convention Centre.

Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming event;

When is E3 2017?

This year E3 will take place between Tuesday 13 and Thursday 15 June. That however is just the main event, when the media, business partners and this year consumers as well for the first time, will get to try out the games available on the show floor.

The major press conferences will take place in the days leading up to Tuesday 13 June, including the preceding weekend. Only one press conference has so far been announced, Microsoft's on Sunday 11 June.

When will the E3 2017 press conferences take place?

We will update this list as they are announced. Here is what we know....

Microsoft

When: Sunday 11 June, 10pm BST (11pm CEST / 2pm PT / 5pm ET)

Where: The Galen Center, Los Angeles

Sony

When:

Where:

Nintendo

When:

Where: This will most likely be an online Nintendo Direct broadcast

EA

When:

Where: The Hollywood Palladium

Ubisoft

When:

Where:

Bethesda

When:

Where:

What games will be at E3 2017?

Breaking things down by each company, below are the probable games likely to feature. We will update this list as games are announced and leaks occur.

Sony

Microsoft

Nintendo

Nintendo is unlikely to showcase everything it has at E3, but below are the outfit's plans for Switch and 3DS;

Super Mario Odyssey

Splatoon 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Dragon Quest X

Dragon Quest XI

Fire Emblem Warriors

Fire Emblem (2018)

Ubisoft

EA

Bethesda

Quake Champions

Wolfenstein sequel

What is changing about E3 2017 and why?

E3 has been on a path towards becoming a more consumer-led show for years, due to companies becoming less focused on the show floor and more concentrated on going "direct to consumers", and so-called "influencers" (ie. YouTube personalities).

Nintendo got the ball rolling years back when it ceased holding press conferences and started producing controlled online presentations that air directly to fans, hence the title, Nintendo Directs.

Last year EA held its first EA Play in the days leading up to E3. This included its press conference, which was typically held on the preceding Monday, but in 2016 took place on Sunday evening.

EA Play returns this year, running from Saturday 10 - Monday 12 June. A press conference on the Saturday is likely and like last year it may be held in both London and Los Angeles.

The bigger consumer focus has also resulted in E3 opening its doors to the public for the first time. In February 2017 the show's organisers, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), announced 15,000 tickets would be made available to the public, granting them access to the show floor across the entire three-day event.

This will not include access to press conferences, but the ESA will be organising events for the fans who do attend (and pay the hefty, £120 - £200 price tag). The success of Germany's Gamescom event, the biggest gaming trade show in Europe which is also open to the public undoubtedly played a part in this decision.

