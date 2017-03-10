A growing number of people would like to believe the Donald Trump presidency is part of a bad dream, but it looks like HBO wants to make sure you remember each and every step that brought the new Potus to power.

The network is set to recreate the 2016 presidential elections for the small screen and on 9 March announced that a miniseries is in the works. To helm the project, HBO has roped in the team that worked on the 2012 Emmy-winning political drama Game Change about the 2008 elections and in particular, John McCain's presidential campaign and Sarah Palin's controversial role in it.

Game Change director Jay Roach with will step in to helm the yet-untitled series which will be based on source material from Mark Halperin and John Heilemann. The two political journalists worked on the book that traced the 2008 race Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime and are working on a similar commentary of the 2016 events which is set to be published by Penguin Press in 2018.

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, whose work on their best-selling book Game Change set the bar for political reporting and storytelling inside a presidential campaign," HBO Films president Len Amato said in a statement.

"Reuniting Game Change director and executive producer Jay Roach and Playtone producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman with Mark and John for a project based on their upcoming book promises to vividly capture the most unique and impactful event in modern American politics."

Casting for the roles has yet to begin but we feel that Alec Baldwin should definitely throw his hat in to the ring.