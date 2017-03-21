George Clooney notched up some serious brownie points after granting the wish of an elderly fan. Before birthday girl 87-year-old Pat Adams had even blown out the candles on her cake, the silver fox turned up at her assisted living home to make her day extra special.

Linda Jones, a care worker at the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading, revealed the kind gesture in a post on Facebook, and said that she was surprised that despite his elite status he responded to a very special request.

"The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work.

"So [a] letter has been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true.

"And what was extra special [was that] it was her birthday in the week."

While many celebrities have let the fame go to their heads, the Ocean's Eleven star − who greeted the birthday girl with a card and flowers before spending some time with her − was described as a "class act", by staff at the facility.

Adams said she was thrilled to meet the Hollywood A-lister. "I just wanted to meet the man. I'd heard so much about him but I wanted to meet him and he was charming. I've got the flowers and the card which I will treasure, and all in all it was just wonderful."

The 55-year-old actor, who is expecting twins with his wife, British-Lebanese Human Rights lawyer Amal, owns a country home in Berkshire, near the facility.

The Octogenarian is now hoping that Clooney − who as a philanthropist supports a number of good causes and charities − might make another visit after he becomes a father.