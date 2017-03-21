Close
87-year-old George Clooney fan describes actor as “charming” after shock visit ITN

George Clooney notched up some serious brownie points after granting the wish of an elderly fan. Before birthday girl 87-year-old Pat Adams had even blown out the candles on her cake, the silver fox turned up at her assisted living home to make her day extra special.

Linda Jones, a care worker at the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading, revealed the kind gesture in a post on Facebook, and said that she was surprised that despite his elite status he responded to a very special request.

"The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work.

"So [a] letter has been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true.

"And what was extra special [was that] it was her birthday in the week."

While many celebrities have let the fame go to their heads, the Ocean's Eleven star − who greeted the birthday girl with a card and flowers before spending some time with her − was described as a "class act", by staff at the facility.

Adams said she was thrilled to meet the Hollywood A-lister. "I just wanted to meet the man. I'd heard so much about him but I wanted to meet him and he was charming. I've got the flowers and the card which I will treasure, and all in all it was just wonderful."

The 55-year-old actor, who is expecting twins with his wife, British-Lebanese Human Rights lawyer Amal, owns a country home in Berkshire, near the facility.

The Octogenarian is now hoping that Clooney − who as a philanthropist supports a number of good causes and charities − might make another visit after he becomes a father.

George Clooney
George Clooney surprised a fan in Reading, Berkshire on her 87th birthdayGareth Cattermole / Getty