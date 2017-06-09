Donald Trump has tweeted for the first time since the landmark James Comey hearing, accusing the former FBI director of being a liar.

The president was unusually quiet during and after the senate intelligence committee hearing on Thursday (8 June), as Comey discussed Russian interference in the US election and his meetings with Trump.

Trump said: "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!"

Comey lashed out at the Trump administration for saying that officials inside the FBI didn't like him soon after he was fired, saying: "The administration chose to defame me, and more importantly, the FBI.

"Those were lies, plain and simple."

Vice chairman Mark Warner asked why he started writing memos of his meetings with Trump saying: "He might lie about the nature of our meeting."

Comey was fired last month, and said he had "no doubt" that his exit was because of the Russian investigation.

He also explained that he leaked aspects of the discussion regarding Flynn to a close friend, a Columbia law professor, to hand to the press.